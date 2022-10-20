Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.32 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.