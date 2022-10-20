Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Critical Review

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Teck Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.94 $175.00 million $11.40 3.51 Teck Resources $10.76 billion 1.55 $2.29 billion $8.05 4.07

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 62.06% -151.11% 42.58% Teck Resources 28.90% 23.73% 12.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 0 1 12 0 2.92

Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $51.97, indicating a potential upside of 58.78%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Centrus Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy



Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Teck Resources



Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

