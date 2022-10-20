Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

