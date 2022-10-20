ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.86.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

