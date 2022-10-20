Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $700.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $545.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $330.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.97 and its 200-day moving average is $449.66. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

