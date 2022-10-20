Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

