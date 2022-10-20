Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,626.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $272,932.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,216,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $272,932.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,216,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,993. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

