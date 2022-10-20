Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $47.50 at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $53.00 to $47.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

