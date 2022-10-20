First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $12.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.93.
First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
