First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $12.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.