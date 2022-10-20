Oppenheimer Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $477.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $483.00 to $477.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $311.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

