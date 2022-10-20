UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE UGI opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.