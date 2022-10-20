UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.
UGI Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE UGI opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.
Institutional Trading of UGI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.