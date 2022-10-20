Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $500,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,974 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 218,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,690 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

