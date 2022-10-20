TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,763,000 after buying an additional 255,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

