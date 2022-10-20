ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $488.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $575.00 to $488.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.91.

NYSE:NOW opened at $355.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 390.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

