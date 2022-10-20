Barclays Cuts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

