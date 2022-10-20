Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.