Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.05.

NYSE OVV opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.88.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

