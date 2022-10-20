HC Wainwright Trims LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Target Price to $2.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
