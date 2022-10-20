Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. William Blair raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

LRMR opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Insider Activity at Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Celano bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Celano bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 317,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,908.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 666,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,998. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.