New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

