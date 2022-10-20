DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

