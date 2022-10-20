Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Caribou Biosciences worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 202,598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

CRBU opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $538.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.26. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 636.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.