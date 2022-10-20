Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.93% of Power REIT worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 726.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

