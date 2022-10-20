Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 629,006 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after buying an additional 629,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of CMC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

