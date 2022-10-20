Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.26 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.