29,367 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.3% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -143.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

