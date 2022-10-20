Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.