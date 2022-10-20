Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LW opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

