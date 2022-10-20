Gwendolyn Binder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) insider Gwendolyn Binder acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 31.1 %
Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
