Gwendolyn Binder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) insider Gwendolyn Binder acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 31.1 %

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.