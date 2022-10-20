Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,178.30 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,644.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

