Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,178.30 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,644.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.