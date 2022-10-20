Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $37,945.40 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,423,060 shares in the company, valued at $66,346,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

