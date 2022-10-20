Anup Marda Acquires 50,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Articles

