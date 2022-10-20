Anup Marda Acquires 50,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Articles

