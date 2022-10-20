Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,401.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PINE opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

