John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BFI opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.