Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 527,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.