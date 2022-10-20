Insider Selling: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Senior Officer Sells C$10,800.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$94,000.

Samir Devendra Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Samir Devendra Patel sold 15,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$3,225.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Samir Devendra Patel sold 6,500 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$1,430.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$159.73 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Mining Gold ( TSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

