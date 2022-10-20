National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

