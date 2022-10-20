Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.05.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.50.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$146.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

