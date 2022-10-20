EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target Lowered to €23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

