Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

