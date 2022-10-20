Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €1.90 ($1.94) price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.41.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

