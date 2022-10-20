Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 775.00 to 600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $66.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.