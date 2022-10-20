Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

