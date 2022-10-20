D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.