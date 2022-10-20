Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.12.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 56.7 %

OLPX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 19.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.