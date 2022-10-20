Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

ETRN stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

