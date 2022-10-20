Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $131.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.64.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. Polaris has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $130.49.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.
Insider Transactions at Polaris
In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
