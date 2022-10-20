Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. ING Group raised shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

