Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Olaplex from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.12.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 56.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Olaplex by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 874,630 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.