EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 17.46.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 7.83 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 7.54 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of 157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

