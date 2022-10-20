EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 17.46.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 7.83 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 7.54 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of 157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

